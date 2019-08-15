As Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Valuation Declined, Bainco International Investors Upped Its Holding by $5.34 Million; As Dover (DOV) Shares Declined, Ngam Advisors LP Has Raised Holding

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 925,570 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO TAKE 10% STAKE IN ARCTIC LNG2 PROJECT: CHALLENGES; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 18/03/2018 – Total Pays $1.45 Billion for Abu Dhabi Offshore Oilfield Stakes; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY IS EFFICIENT WITHOUT MUCH SHALE; 10/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Restoration of Listing

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 44,905 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 41,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 274,418 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,964 shares to 77,279 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 6,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,301 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). First Interstate State Bank stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 14,676 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 6,564 shares. Marco Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 134,536 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank invested in 7,140 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 24,734 shares. 112,160 are held by Twin Mngmt. 12,109 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.09% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ohio-based Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.65% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 470,871 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

