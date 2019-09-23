As Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) Valuation Declined, Holder Janney Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Amphenol Corp. (APH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $45.19 Million

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (APH) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 475,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.96M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.56M shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 359,194 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.04 million, down from 372,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 2.66M shares traded or 52.02% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: 44% RIGHTS EXERCISED FOR 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsr has invested 1.55% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company invested in 33,243 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.39% or 786,255 shares. Camarda Finance Ltd holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp invested in 629,424 shares. Cornerstone Cap holds 37,850 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 0.64% or 10,610 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 160,381 shares. Texas Yale holds 21,128 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.13M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.19% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 51,057 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 150 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2,435 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 10,220 shares to 25,440 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 26.96 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28,906 shares to 133,811 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Sp Bank Etf (KBE) by 245,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.98B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.