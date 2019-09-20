As Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT) Stock Declined, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Boosted Its Holding by $599,335; Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Its Cameco (CCJ) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 10,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 154,458 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62 million, up from 143,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Total S.A. Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 557,928 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 18/03/2018 – Total Pays $1.45 Billion for Abu Dhabi Offshore Oilfield Stakes; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 977,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 3.31M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.54 million, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 136,199 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.90 million for 116.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 13,996 shares to 7.29 million shares, valued at $271.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,469 shares to 132,877 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,173 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Trust (VV).

