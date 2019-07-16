As Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT) Stock Declined, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Boosted Its Holding by $474,595; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Upped Holding in Idacorp (IDA) as Stock Value Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 8,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, up from 134,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Total S.A. Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 2.68 million shares traded or 71.04% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT IRAN SANCTIONS EXEMPTION; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATHAY TO START CHINA ENERGY FUND; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 09/05/2018 – Total Sells Haiti Retail Business; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 188.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 11,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 269,420 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,467 shares to 22,275 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,169 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

