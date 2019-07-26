As Total S A (Call) (TOT) Stock Price Declined, Ionic Capital Management Cut Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Torray Cut Position by $970,515

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,367 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.86 million, down from 125,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 15.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 817,924 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY IS EFFICIENT WITHOUT MUCH SHALE; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 29/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Co holds 4.81% or 208,832 shares in its portfolio. 33.60 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Communications. Broderick Brian C reported 48,037 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,004 shares. Dt Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,679 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 91,163 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Com holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,095 shares. Fayez Sarofim Company has invested 4.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc has 18,884 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 562,812 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Asset Limited Co reported 47,326 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc accumulated 66,944 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited holds 24,133 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% or 8,202 shares. Westwood Incorporated owns 584,644 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,385 shares to 128,306 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares to 848,533 shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).