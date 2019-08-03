As Total S.A. Adr (TOT) Stock Declined, Petroleum & Resources Has Raised Position; As Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Shares Declined, Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Holding

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 4.05 million shares traded or 134.47% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Total Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45B; 18/04/2018 – $FP.FR/@Total: Total enters into an agreement for the proposed acquisition of Direct Energie to accelerate its ambition in gas and electricity in France and Belgium; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 714,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 790,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 969,694 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 615,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Scout has 4.39 million shares. 188,659 were accumulated by Amp Cap. Qs Investors holds 293,918 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 169,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 342,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 2.71M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 305,056 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 341,553 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc holds 32,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 64,314 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd. Jump Trading Llc holds 0.04% or 14,434 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24.84 million shares.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 107,384 shares to 652,833 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 316,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,700 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,701 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).