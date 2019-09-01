As Total Fina Sa (TOT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lowered Its Holding by $448,635; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Mackay Shields Has Boosted Its Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.04 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Total Fina Sa (TOT) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 29,986 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 38,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Total Fina Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.39M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tax Exempt Bond by 50,535 shares to 117,547 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 5,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 9.83 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 0.44% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 435,695 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1.08M shares. Bartlett Ltd Llc accumulated 103,593 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.9% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Nokota LP has 0.73% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 500,000 shares. Carroll Associate invested in 0.22% or 48,072 shares. 95,835 are owned by Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Lc. Archon Prtn Ltd owns 223,000 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Founders Fin Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 12,277 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Westwood Grp accumulated 2.12M shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Limited Com has invested 0.38% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 178,585 shares. Tcw owns 24,180 shares. King Luther Capital reported 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

