As Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Market Value Declined, First Foundation Advisors Increased Its Holding by $3.19 Million; Palestra Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $19.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 77,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 752,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.63M, down from 830,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $291.51. About 82,084 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 127.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 138,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 247,428 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 108,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 34,677 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $228.41M for 27.61 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Total System (TSS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Zacks.com” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FleetCor Put Volume Hits Annual High on Citron Warning – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 305,057 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 16,703 shares. Pnc Ser holds 3,927 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2,756 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Ltd holds 0.77% or 234,223 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 130 shares. 39 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 1,561 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 65 shares stake. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Victory Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 227,693 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 13,603 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 1,240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 9,280 shares. Asset owns 1,455 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4,820 activity. BIRZER H KEVIN bought $2,379 worth of stock.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,111 shares to 172,609 shares, valued at $24.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 16,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,343 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).