As Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) Stock Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Has Increased Stake; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Stake in Brunswick (BC) Has Decreased by $7.75 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 58.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,875 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 35,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 4,391 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 30,119 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 12,749 shares to 14,584 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,494 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $128.01 million for 7.66 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $489.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).