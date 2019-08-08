As Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) Share Value Were Volatile, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lowered Holding; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Cut Position by $851,616

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 21.09% or $7.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 4.56 million shares traded or 592.86% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 16,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 45,931 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 62,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 309,320 shares traded or 92.10% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.77% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.01% or 140,649 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 45,459 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 971,489 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Lc accumulated 7,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 16,258 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 11,275 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 10,130 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us owns 116,919 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Broadview Advsr Llc owns 1.3% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 149,025 shares. Synovus Fin has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. $186.88 million worth of stock was bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Thursday, March 14.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4,820 activity. On Friday, April 5 BIRZER H KEVIN bought $2,379 worth of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner holds 1.77M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Fiduciary invested in 0.12% or 193,082 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). John G Ullman & holds 40,150 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd stated it has 15,147 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 80,901 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 1,776 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 241,817 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0.81% or 94,387 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Fbl Investment Mngmt Svcs Ia reported 286,477 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.02% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 1,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lvm Capital Mi stated it has 121,472 shares.

