As Toronto (TD) Stock Value Rose, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Raised by $2.03 Million Its Position; Loudon Investment Management Increases Holding in Public Storage (PSA)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29M, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 1.00M shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $258.26. About 963,111 shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 28,165 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $47.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 67,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,294 shares to 3,084 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 23,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,624 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

