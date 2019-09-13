As Toronto (TD) Market Value Rose, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased by $4.15 Million Its Stake; Resolution Capital LTD Boosted Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Position by $18.27 Million; Share Price Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 372,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.55M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 35,837 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 71,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.72M, down from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 705,517 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Extremely Popular Stocks Hitting New Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Report: BMO Denies Short Positions for Cannabis Stocks | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Income Investors: Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Now or You’ll Kick Yourself Later – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 of the Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 33,925 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $55.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 170,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 270,710 shares to 519,772 shares, valued at $54.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 15,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,001 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Asking price for downtown Brooklyn building is $12 million – New York Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Kearny, NJ for $25.0 Million – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Oakland, CA for $23.8 Million – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty buys Brooklyn property for $80.5M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincluden holds 50,474 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Goldman Sachs accumulated 910,161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12,977 were accumulated by Tcw Gru. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 2,286 shares. Amp Capital Ltd owns 81,346 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 138,373 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 22,493 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. American Int holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 39,529 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Ameriprise Inc reported 17,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc reported 640 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 37,914 shares. Fmr Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated reported 80 shares.