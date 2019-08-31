As Toronto (TD) Market Valuation Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Cut Position by $2.40 Million; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Raised Holding in Mplx LP (Prn) (MPLX) as Stock Declined

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 179,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 213,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.25 million shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (MPLX) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 405,648 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, up from 261,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.73M shares traded or 11.77% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares to 41,955 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,666 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. The insider Peiffer Garry L. bought 18,800 shares worth $513,259. Another trade for 36,630 shares valued at $998,534 was bought by SANDMAN DAN D.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 77,910 shares to 304,160 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Phlx Semiconductor Etf (SOXX).