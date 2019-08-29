As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Decreased Position by $469,368; Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Shares Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $207.1. About 1.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 42,267 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 914,419 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM) by 3,664 shares to 102,740 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “May 3rd Options Now Available For Amgen (AMGN) – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amgen Manages to Tread Water for Another Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv owns 5,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,026 shares. 1.34M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Lau Associates Limited Liability invested in 3,259 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mason Street Ltd Liability accumulated 0.35% or 88,776 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management invested in 24,784 shares. Farmers Natl Bank accumulated 7,668 shares. Moreover, Mrj Cap Inc has 2.21% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 1.5% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Washington Trust Bank owns 5,421 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 2,609 were reported by Opus Grp Lc. 320,516 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,933 shares to 36,607 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).