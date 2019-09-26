As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.26 Million; Kwmg Has Boosted Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake by $309,260; Share Value Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 2.46 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 107,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.25 million, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.32. About 880,843 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 6,406 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 20,093 shares. 274,954 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated. Eaton Vance owns 78,297 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Welch Forbes Lc has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 4.58 million shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 62,700 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc owns 13,298 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Inc reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miller Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 25,509 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il reported 13,283 shares. State Street Corporation reported 21.13M shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 11,511 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 5,123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 219 shares.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34B for 11.11 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 2.45 million shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $39.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 20,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

