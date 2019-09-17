As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Value Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Position; Comerica Bank Has Increased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stake by $829,270; Stock Declined

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 12,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 76,797 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 64,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 1.16M shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 15,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.87 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 1.36M shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 0.05% stake. M&T Bank has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 70 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested in 0% or 2,090 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 69,087 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 914,918 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 35,724 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial has 7,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Research And Mgmt owns 626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 143,000 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 17,619 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 23,156 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 76,800 shares. Gideon Cap, New York-based fund reported 11,856 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 13,091 shares to 109,627 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corp Com (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 27,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,125 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

