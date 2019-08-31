As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Value Rose, Financial Architects Increased by $429,030 Its Holding; Opaleye Management Has Decreased Its Axogen (AXGN) Stake as Stock Declined

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 794.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 7,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.25M shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 297,200 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,725 shares to 2,183 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,945 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).