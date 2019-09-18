As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Rose, Wells Fargo & Company Increased Its Stake by $68.60 Million; Baupost Group Decreased Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position by $16.16 Million; Stock Value Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 281.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.58 million, up from 420,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 579,049 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 190,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.78M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 835,499 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 48,896 shares to 56,095 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (HEEM) by 13,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,124 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 13.05 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

