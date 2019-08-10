As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Rose, Taylor Asset Management Has Upped by $3.51 Million Its Position; Knighthead Capital Management Stake in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Has Raised by $29.05 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 773,162 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares to 257,631 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 27,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,909 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Did This Bank Stock Just Make a Horrible Mistake? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Voya Invest Mngmt reported 0% stake. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 600 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Stonehill Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 35.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 24,125 shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 0% or 550 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc owns 204 shares. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com accumulated 53,617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 333,788 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Limited holds 16.31% or 4.85M shares. Howe And Rusling reported 300 shares. 683 Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.18% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Public Ltd Com has 195,347 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.