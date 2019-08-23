As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Rose, Holder Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Stake; Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Holder Jcsd Capital Cut Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 238,707 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The institutional investor held 127,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 152,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 970 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 10.52 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Did This Bank Stock Just Make a Horrible Mistake? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Costly Mistakes You’ll Want to Avoid! – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks That are Screaming August Buys – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has 45 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 43,233 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). 127,201 are owned by Jcsd Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Bessemer Inc owns 3,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Millennium Llc holds 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 9,100 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Pnc Service Grp Incorporated stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,205 are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,001 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. 20,979 are held by Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation. 6,500 are owned by Lsv Asset.

More recent Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Form 8-K EVANS BANCORP INC For: Jul 26 – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Evans Bancorp Net Income Increases 16% to $4.4 Million in the 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.