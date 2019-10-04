As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Rose, Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut by $808,926 Its Stake; Luxor Capital Group LP Continues to Hold Holding in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 13,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 78,051 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, down from 91,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 2.36 million shares traded or 79.75% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.64M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 1.34 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LNG Shipping Sector – Drop With Low Volume – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Down 15.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ocean Rate Report: LNG Heats Up, Boxes Continue Slide – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.25M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $53.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 18,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why more of TD Bank’s customers are automating work; and where the bank sees opportunity in its Albany market – Albany Business Review” on October 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “TD Ameritrade Stock Just Got Interesting for Contrarians – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Don’t Miss These Rising Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Your Investing Goal Shouldn’t Be $1000000 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,563 shares to 264,859 shares, valued at $27.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).