As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Price Rose, Taylor Asset Management Lifted Holding by $3.51 Million; Seabridge Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 618,908 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 2.48M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 561 shares to 3,219 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,418 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares to 241,149 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 27,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,909 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

