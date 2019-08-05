As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Price Rose, Guardian Capital LP Has Increased Its Stake; As Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Share Value Rose, American Century Companies Has Decreased Stake by $2.40 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 299,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 6.88 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373.51 million, up from 6.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 126,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 222,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 349,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 236,525 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.10M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 189,900 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 35,927 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Serv Inc has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP has 0.01% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 16,027 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 38,699 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Mackay Shields Limited holds 78,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 131,608 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Parametric Limited Liability Corp owns 632,210 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 2,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advisors stated it has 0.1% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 1.03 million shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $82.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Savings With These 3 Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Buying TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Offers Growth to First-Time Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or CIBC Bank (TSX:CM) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.