As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Price Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position; Wayfair (W) Stock Rose While Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $150.67 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,975 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 1.18M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 1.72 million shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 11.43 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 27 sales for $14.34 million activity. Shah Niraj also sold $391,693 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Savarese James sold $119,171. Conine Steven also sold $391,949 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares. $8,103 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Rodrigues Romero. Another trade for 955 shares valued at $88,567 was made by Oblak Steve on Tuesday, January 15. Mulliken John Champlin sold $92,510 worth of stock or 991 shares.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.