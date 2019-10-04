As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shares Rose, Holder Mckinley Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $6.25 Million; Tctc Holdings Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $6.31 Million; Stock Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 47,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 502,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.32M, down from 549,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 107,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 97,770 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73M, down from 205,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 2.36M shares traded or 79.75% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 10.64 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,543 shares to 109,658 shares, valued at $26.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 70,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 48,750 shares to 582,093 shares, valued at $19.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 68,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,665 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.