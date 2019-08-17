As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Value Rose, Toron Capital Markets Lifted Its Position; Fruth Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by $676,989 as Market Valuation Rose

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.66M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.75M shares traded or 57.68% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 132,428 shares to 199,390 shares, valued at $41.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 2.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,111 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.