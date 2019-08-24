As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Value Rose, Cwm Boosted Stake by $1.69 Million; Pdt Partners Has Cut Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position by $1.52 Million as Valuation Declined

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 31,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 24,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.14M shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 151,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 1.34 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 91,618 shares to 225,627 shares, valued at $21.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workiva Inc by 6,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

