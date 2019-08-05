As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Price Rose, Toron Capital Markets Has Increased Its Holding by $1.42 Million; As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Share Price Rose, White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 143,669 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 lnterventional Cardiology Conference; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 23/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market Worth $4,481.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q Rev $55.6M; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSII); 29/03/2018 – IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 16/05/2018 – Innovations in Drug Discovery and Development for Neurological, Cancer, and Cardiovascular Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Outcome of Cancer Patients: The “GMEDICO Cohort” (GMEDICO); 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.66M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 412,104 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 215,592 shares to 691,848 shares, valued at $37.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 219,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,626 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39 million for 267.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 58,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB).