As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Lifted Its Position; Kirr Marbach & Company Holds Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 12,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 743,455 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 731,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.75M shares traded or 57.06% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.79 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 35,700 shares. Natixis accumulated 114,644 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 1.10 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 517,389 are held by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Td Lc owns 473 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity has invested 1.86% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 17,475 shares or 0% of the stock. United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 1.41M shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rgm Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 5.71 million shares stake. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.05% or 328,188 shares in its portfolio. 120,301 were accumulated by Macquarie Group. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 16,035 shares. 10,614 are owned by Fdx Advsr.