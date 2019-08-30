As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Price Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.48 Million; Matrix Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $6.64 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 125,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 379,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48M, down from 504,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 8.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 82.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 27,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 5,968 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 33,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 634,068 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 33,652 shares to 54,502 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 28,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

