As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Price Rose, Financial Architects Has Lifted Holding; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Position Held by Van Berkom & Associates Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1083.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 7,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 8,701 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.79 million shares traded or 54.03% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 283,870 shares traded or 56.07% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Significant Physical Damage or Extended Shut-Dn of Puna Facilities Could Have Adverse Impact on Busines; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON MAY 27 APPROACHING LAVA COVERED WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Decision Was Approved by, and With the Continuing Oversight of, the Company’s Board of Directors Upon the Recommendation of Its Audit Committee; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES FY REV. $711.0M TO $735.0M, EST. $709.0M; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny invested in 12,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.17% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 193,796 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Van Eck has 0.13% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,653 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 25,238 were accumulated by Group. Service Automobile Association accumulated 7,753 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 1,383 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 577,049 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 28,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hm Payson reported 233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,152 are owned by Paloma Partners Company.

