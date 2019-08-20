As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Market Value Rose, Taylor Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $3.51 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined While Papp L Roy & Associates Has Boosted Its Position

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 893,800 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 64,968 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 48,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 1.19 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 163,400 shares to 678,712 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Com invested in 1.33% or 98,270 shares. Covalent Partners Lc stated it has 12.55% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Argentiere Cap Ag accumulated 29,000 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Millennium Management Lc holds 899,965 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability accumulated 65 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs reported 2,538 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 2,200 are owned by Intact Mgmt Inc. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 2,825 shares. Pictet Asset holds 82,156 shares. Avenir has invested 4.58% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bb&T Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The New York-based Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 10,350 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has 2.94% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 20,122 shares.