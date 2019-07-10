As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Market Value Declined, Addenda Capital Cut Its Holding by $2.14 Million; Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Stake

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.26M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 960,122 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 790,856 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.62M, down from 839,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $114.5. About 2.65M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Gross Margin 72.4% of Revenue; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS RITUXAN DECLINE IN EUROPE WAS BROADLY EXPECTED, SEES EUROPEAN EROSION TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COUPLED WITH ARRIVAL OF FIRST HERCEPTIN COPY; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/04/2018 – I’ve never seen more confusion and uncertainty on an FDA panel: FDA panel offers a wavering thumbs up for 2 mg baricitinib, thumbs down on 4 mg $LLY; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) owns 13,192 shares. Roanoke Asset New York accumulated 28,359 shares. Logan Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Natl Pension Serv holds 0.49% or 990,945 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 137,973 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jag Management Ltd stated it has 3.34% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Atlas Browninc owns 2,570 shares. 12,288 are held by Williams Jones Associate Lc. Kbc Group Nv holds 513,137 shares. Glynn Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.4% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kistler accumulated 0.04% or 732 shares. Garde Capital holds 0.06% or 2,860 shares in its portfolio. 2.40 million were accumulated by Pnc Ser Grp.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daimler Ag (Adr) by 95,894 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $33.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 63,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.39B for 19.47 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 11.23 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,622 shares to 87,857 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,076 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).