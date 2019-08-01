As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Market Valuation Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Trimmed Position; Rockshelter Capital Management Holding In Facebook (FB) Was Boosted

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 16.78 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – FaceAffinity Co-Founder Wayne Rowlands Comments on Facebook Dating Announcement; 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Playboy and Will Ferrell among latest to delete Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Tech Rout Sends Nasdaq to February Lows on Facebook, Trade Angst; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Short Sellers Warm to Facebook But Avoid Tech ETFs: Markets Live; 23/03/2018 – UK High Court grants Cambridge Analytica search warrant to ICO; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 630,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.86 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 1.14M shares traded or 11.39% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Buying TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Offers Growth to First-Time Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “This 3-Stock Portfolio Screams Growth – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Unreasonably Battered Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before a Correction – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “New Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) ETFs to Stash in Your TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 168,850 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $97.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 474,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Asset Llp invested 6.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lafayette Investments Inc has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,204 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,700 were accumulated by Addison Cap. Athena has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Icon Advisers stated it has 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd stated it has 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). F&V Mgmt Lc holds 0.29% or 3,015 shares in its portfolio. 1.21M were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd. The Texas-based Avalon Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dubuque Bank Tru holds 45,315 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. 21,494 were accumulated by Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 23,982 shares to 87,010 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,171 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.