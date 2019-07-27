As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Market Valuation Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Position; Shareholder First Washington Has Boosted Fireeye (FEYE) Position

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 2.65M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 595,602 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “New Retirees: Jump-Start Your Dividend Dynasty With 3 Champs Yielding up to 5.3% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your CPP Payments – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,051 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.