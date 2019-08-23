As Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Increased by $6.19 Million Its Holding; Mai Wealth Advisors Raised Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 114,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 809,212 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.91 million, up from 694,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.12M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 54,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 659,492 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 605,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 14.45M shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) by 5,234 shares to 2,413 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 20,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,644 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs E (MLPI) by 111,117 shares to 371,158 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 67,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,579 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

