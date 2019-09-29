As Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Cut Holding by $417,078; Pettee Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by $345,000

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 7,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 212,595 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42 million, down from 219,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 987,810 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 12,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 372,437 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.53 million for 15.15 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Voya Investment Management Limited reported 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 25,900 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 45 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 61,853 are owned by Barclays Pcl. Invesco holds 0.01% or 526,863 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 547 shares. Maverick Limited holds 1.28M shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 50,531 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 12 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 100 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

