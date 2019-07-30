As Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Raised Its Position; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Avnet (AVT) by $1.83 Million as Share Price Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 114,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 809,212 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.91M, up from 694,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 766,017 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 42,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.03 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 362,399 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $106.29M for 11.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 312,300 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. State Street has 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Ameriprise Financial holds 344,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 18,886 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 0.51% stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel stated it has 349,396 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 152,743 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Ameritas Inv Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 31,727 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 61,942 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). D E Shaw And Company holds 337,418 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 30,181 shares to 54,608 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 76,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Cruise Unit (NYSE:CCL).

