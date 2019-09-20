As Toro Co (TTC) Valuation Rose, Eulav Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $574,200; As John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Stock Price Rose, Oak Ridge Investments Upped Position

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 632,500 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.31 million, down from 641,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 494,417 shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $106.34. About 178,584 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 89,000 are held by Maverick Cap Limited. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 4,449 shares. Bokf Na reported 10,696 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 340 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 47,000 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares owns 9,135 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 8,173 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 89,086 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 14,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited has 975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Ab has 1.16 million shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 83,944 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 252,386 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company owns 0.43% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 9,528 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5,200 shares to 29,900 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04M for 39.93 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 65,597 shares to 413,399 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,835 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:VRTX).