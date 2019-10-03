As Toro Co (TTC) Stock Price Rose, Meristem Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding; Nli International Holding in Visa (V) Lowered by $2.81 Million as Stock Rose

Meristem Llp decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 58,421 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 68,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 534,380 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 16,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.52 million, down from 243,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 10.00M shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs & Pwr holds 2.78 million shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 164 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 10,255 shares. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 4,885 shares. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 31,083 shares. Creative Planning reported 7,401 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 10.58M shares. Copeland Capital Management reported 116,562 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,826 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 13 shares. 18,972 are owned by Monroe Natl Bank And Tru Mi. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.12% or 98,997 shares in its portfolio. Jlb Associates holds 2.7% or 199,945 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 9,135 shares.

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04M for 39.08 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00B and $327.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,508 shares to 41,512 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 29.69 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.