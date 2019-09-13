As Toro Co (TTC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Meristem Llp Has Decreased Its Position; Flotek Inds Del (FTK) Valuation Declined While Peconic Partners Has Lowered Holding by $1.75 Million

Meristem Llp decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 58,421 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 68,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 5,807 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK) by 86.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 583,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% . The hedge fund held 93,097 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308,000, down from 676,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Flotek Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 66,960 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 21/03/2018 FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC – ALSO ON MARCH 15, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN S. REILAND WILL BE CONCLUDING HIS TENURE ON BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Announces Leadership Changes; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Carla S. Hardy to Retire From Board on April 27; 17/05/2018 – Disciplined Growth Investors / MN Buys Into Flotek Industries; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK 1Q REV. $60.5M; PRELIM. $59M-$62M; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q REV. $59M TO $62M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Flotek Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTK); 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00B and $327.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,057 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 5,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.03 million for 40.14 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Fuller Thaler Asset reported 340 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 96,800 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 180,021 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated reported 326,371 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 14,200 shares. Mai stated it has 0.06% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.75% or 341,783 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.07% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Regions Corporation holds 33,468 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 22,110 shares. Jefferies Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 4,442 shares. Cs Mckee Lp owns 33,300 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $961,839 activity.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $508.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 233.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Flotek Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold FTK shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.76 million shares or 3.76% less from 30.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 63,269 shares. Franklin Resources owns 57,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rutabaga Capital Lc Ma has 1.84 million shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. 11,635 were accumulated by Virtu Lc. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 4,678 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 2.80M shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn accumulated 0.1% or 1.57 million shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 79,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 10,000 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 114,081 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 37,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 62,148 shares in its portfolio.