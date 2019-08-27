As Toro Co (TTC) Market Value Rose, Creative Planning Has Boosted Holding; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 12.62M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

Creative Planning increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 6,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,685 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, up from 3,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 271,918 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,750 shares to 82,937 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Svcs invested in 541 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.03% or 10.49 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Bancorporation Of America De owns 183,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 63,938 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated owns 9,135 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs owns 3,732 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 16,110 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 17,189 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Lc has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 254 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 313,892 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Llc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Pnc Finance Group holds 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 45,378 shares. Jlb Assocs has invested 2.87% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc reported 22,390 shares. 38,430 were accumulated by Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 260,856 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company has 104,799 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,933 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Llc has 356,846 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Excalibur Management holds 15,735 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com reported 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gibraltar Cap Mgmt holds 3.57% or 74,525 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 93,959 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 5,355 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated owns 23,537 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.75% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bonness Enter accumulated 53,100 shares or 1.65% of the stock.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 91,020 shares to 91,160 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.