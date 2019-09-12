As Toro Co (The) (TTC) Stock Rose, Quantitative Investment Management Increased Holding by $416,394; Keybank National Association Has Decreased Position in Burlington Stores (BURL) by $1.58 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 9,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 10,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 19,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.36. About 634,580 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toro Co (The) (TTC) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 20,209 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toro Co (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 498,834 shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,927 shares to 8,207 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 21,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $93.44 million for 34.82 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Regions Corporation has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Bp Public Limited Co reported 7,000 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0.09% or 115,499 shares in its portfolio. 42,205 were reported by Amp Invsts. Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 4,280 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Farmers Merchants Investments reported 50 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Amer Century holds 2.06 million shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 19,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,777 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.07% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 13,338 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com accumulated 591 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 10,255 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,379 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc accumulated 448,441 shares. Burney stated it has 88,200 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 8,173 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,303 are owned by Waddell Reed Financial. Wesbanco Bankshares has 0.03% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 9,135 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 1.71 million shares. Macquarie Grp reported 5,900 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 16,314 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 34,400 shares. Swiss State Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 197,500 shares. Dupont Management Corp invested in 0.01% or 8,416 shares. Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21,049 shares to 19,990 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,804 shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).