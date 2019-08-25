As Torchmark (TMK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Lifted Position; As Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Valuation Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $351,735

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 2,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 55,203 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 57,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $145.96. About 287,004 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500.

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 20,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 918,554 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.28 million, up from 898,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 90,374 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Corporation reported 2,627 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 798,091 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc holds 6,905 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Legal General Gp Public Limited Company reported 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Bb&T Corp stated it has 31,830 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arcadia Corporation Mi has 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 71 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 42,171 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management owns 281,326 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Ww Asset Management reported 6,645 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 190,747 shares to 869,360 shares, valued at $75.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 62,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,939 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 7,963 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 5,061 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). 7,696 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Northern Trust invested in 509,086 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De holds 9,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,113 are held by Td Asset Management. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). State Street owns 1.09M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 238,164 shares. Vident Advisory Lc reported 20,756 shares. 20,577 were accumulated by Fund Management. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 59,681 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 5,062 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV) by 184,474 shares to 187,074 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

