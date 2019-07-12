As Torchmark (TMK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Regions Financial Has Decreased by $5.68 Million Its Holding; Cutler Capital Management Increased Holding in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) as Stock Price Rose

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 70,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.70 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.69. About 4,733 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 19 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Nomura Asset Mngmt Company holds 21,122 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Everence Mngmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 6,108 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 4,861 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company holds 42,154 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.02% or 116,825 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 138,182 shares. Westpac Corp, Australia-based fund reported 129,447 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 8,952 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc accumulated 21,260 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 201,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.51% or 25,875 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.15% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Montag A Assocs has 9,959 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.51 per share. TMK’s profit will be $183.50M for 13.89 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire Owns 5.8% Of Torchmark, Here Are 12 Reasons Which Might Explain Why – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Hidden Gems in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2017. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Predictable Stocks With Wide Margins of Safety – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Torchmark: What’s Not To Like? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 05, 2019.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 35,254 shares to 756,786 shares, valued at $36.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 58,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (BND).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $100,335 activity. $41,535 worth of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares were sold by DALTON DANIEL J.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crypto Down; Nasdaq Adds Bitcoin and Ethereum Indices – Yahoo Finance” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Undervalued Opportunity At Parke Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 1,347 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). 1,709 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Philadelphia Tru Com reported 160,419 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 51 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 2,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 30,499 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 9,594 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 6,466 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 2,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,448 shares. State Street Corp owns 112,131 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 50,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 34,190 shares.