As Torchmark (TMK) Stock Price Rose, Prospector Partners Boosted Its Stake; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Lowered Holding by $8.65 Million

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 52,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 227,250 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 174,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 587,289 shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 94.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 70,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 4,031 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 74,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 2.26M shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $62,844 was made by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Evermay Wealth Limited Co accumulated 3,640 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Incorporated invested in 1 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Geode Cap Llc holds 0.18% or 5.73M shares in its portfolio. 22,060 were accumulated by Miller Inv Lp. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bollard Group Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has 0.37% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 105,304 shares. Hartford Mgmt Co stated it has 58,232 shares. 184,228 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Atlas Browninc reported 5,639 shares stake. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 501,772 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 11.74 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

