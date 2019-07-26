As Torchmark (TMK) Share Price Rose, Davis R M Trimmed Stake; Bank Of Hawaii Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Increased by $644,384

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 8,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,674 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 125,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $92.15. About 664,726 shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 97,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 7.26 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock or 1.21 million shares. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Management Limited has 3.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 211,050 shares. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.55% or 229,440 shares in its portfolio. 15,288 were reported by Enterprise. Allstate Corporation holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 170,894 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 26,406 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has 41,034 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Comm reported 32,096 shares. Fenimore Asset accumulated 4,767 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And holds 1.94% or 3.53M shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 33,442 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Central Natl Bank And Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 16,730 shares. Moreover, Loudon Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 161,990 shares or 1.21% of the stock. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 5,689 shares. 92,652 were accumulated by Atria Invests Limited Com.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) by 8,500 shares to 75,624 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VUG) by 7,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,235 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P M/C Etf (IJH) by 8,044 shares to 81,343 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Enters Red Hat (RHT), Suncor (SU); Adds BofA (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM); Lowers Apple (AAPL), Liquidates Oracle (ORCL) – 13F (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Torchmark Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 22, 2019.