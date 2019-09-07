As Torchmark (TMK) Market Value Rose, Holder Bb&T Has Cut Stake by $313,551; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Cut Its Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) as Share Value Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 51,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 70,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 3,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 31,830 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 35,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EFV) by 84,330 shares to 823,433 shares, valued at $40.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 7,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 6,108 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 104,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 9,708 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 134,248 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 13,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 32 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 15,521 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 0.01% or 145 shares. Meritage Port Management accumulated 74,767 shares. Pggm reported 504,355 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc holds 0.02% or 44,154 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 10,325 shares. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability New York has 0.12% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 3,950 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23B for 11.68 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Management Lc holds 62,322 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.09% or 1,782 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,350 shares. Central Financial Bank & Tru stated it has 1,340 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zeke Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 13,389 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability invested in 2,358 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Monarch Capital Mngmt holds 0.18% or 4,079 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp owns 1.87M shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 88,848 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 24,495 shares. Capital stated it has 4.83M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth holds 0.03% or 487 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Grp reported 2,583 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 11,888 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 30,900 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.