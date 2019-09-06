As Torchmark (TMK) Market Value Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Has Upped by $4.29 Million Its Position; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Has Decreased by $3.85 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $150.54. About 57,872 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 52,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 323,734 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.53M, up from 270,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested in 2,679 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.09% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Tcw Grp reported 45,407 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 2.29M shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP owns 141,900 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 110,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 0.1% or 142,215 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors has invested 0.12% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 1.08 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 323,579 were reported by Ameriprise Fin. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 4.52 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 55,357 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Da Davidson And Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 53.76 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chiasma Inc by 125,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Torchmark Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Torchmark Corp (TMK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know What Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 538,354 shares to 20,062 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,893 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company holds 236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 5,724 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Northern Tru Corp owns 1.25M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,250 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 164,143 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp stated it has 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.41% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 1.97 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 142,684 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 1,978 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd owns 7,341 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5,872 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,553 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 408,150 shares in its portfolio.