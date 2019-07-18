As Torchmark (TMK) Market Valuation Rose, Spf Beheer Bv Has Lifted by $1.62 Million Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Ims Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 20,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 918,554 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.28M, up from 898,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.31. About 284,344 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 351,453 shares to 904,379 shares, valued at $76.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc by 147,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,809 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.